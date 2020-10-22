Home

Bob Hunt Notice
Hunt Bob Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital on
5th October 2020, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Pat.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 29th October 2020 at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor (Sadly numbers are limited due to Covid restrictions).
Donations, if desired can be made payable to Cancer Research UK or
The Salvation Army (Northampton) and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street,
Northampton, NN1 1JF.
Telephone: 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 22, 2020
