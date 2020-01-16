Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Brenda Ansell Notice
ANSELL Brenda
(formerly McGowan) Passed away peacefully on 18th December 2019.
Love always, Graham and children Jerry, Martin, Donna, Dennis and Alex. The funeral service will be held at 10.15am on Friday 24th January 2020 at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for
The Wildlife Trust may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -