|
|
|
SIMPSON Brenda Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on 31st December 2019 aged 89 years.
Loving mother of Annette, devoted grandmother of Richard & Jenny,
also great grandmother of Magdalena. Reunited with her husband Barry. Brenda will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all family and friends. The funeral service will be held on Friday 24th January at
The Counties Crematorium at 11:00am. Instead of flowers, the family would prefer donations to either Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance. However, if close family and friends would like to send flowers, please contact Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020