BROWN Brian Loving husband of the
late Joan Brown, passed away peacefully on
11th February 2020, aged 86 years.
A much loved stepfather, pap,
great pap and uncle.
The funeral service will be held at 10.15am on Friday 28th February at
The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020