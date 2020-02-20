Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Brian Brown Notice
BROWN Brian Loving husband of the
late Joan Brown, passed away peacefully on
11th February 2020, aged 86 years.
A much loved stepfather, pap,
great pap and uncle.
The funeral service will be held at 10.15am on Friday 28th February at
The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
