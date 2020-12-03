|
|
|
Gardner Brian William Brian passed away on
16th November 2020, aged 80, at Market Harborough, his beloved place of birth, previously
of Main Road, Duston.
A much loved brother to Peter,
sister-in-law Bobby, and
nephews Robert and Alex.
He will be fondly remembered
by family and friends.
A special thanks to all the staff at
Manor House Dementia Care Home for all their love and kindness from 2016.
An unattended cremation was held on Friday 27th November.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 3, 2020