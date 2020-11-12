|
GREGG Brian Passed away suddenly at
Barnstaple Hospital on November 8th
aged 87 years.
Loving husband to his late wife Elaine, dad to Diana and Andrew,
father-in-law to Keith and Amanda,
grandad to Hannah and Sophie.
He was a true gentleman
who will be sadly missed by all.
A private family funeral at
North Devon Crematorium will follow.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Padfields Funeral Service, Barnstaple.
Tel 01271 342024.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020