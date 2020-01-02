|
|
|
HAYNES Brian Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on
7th December 2019 after a long illness bravely borne aged 78 years.
Much loved by brothers Norman, Allen and all family members, dear friend of Nova, Wayne, Vic, Mavis and all who knew him during his life. Reunited with Mum, Dad and sister Sylvia.
His funeral will be held at at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Wednesday 8th January 2020
at 12:30pm. All welcome.
Family flowers only.
Donations for The Alzheimer's Society and Northampton General Hospital may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 2, 2020