Bridget Spruels Notice
SPRUELS Bridget Marion Passed away suddenly on 18th January 2020 at Northampton General Hospital. A dearly loved wife to Michael, mother to Stephen and Nicholas, mother in law to Katie and Gemma
and nanny to Harry, Jack,
Violet and Primrose.
Memories to cherish forever,
always in our hearts.
Sleep well, God bless.
The funeral service will be held at 11.00am on Monday 17th February 2020 at St Michael & All Angels Church, Bugbrooke followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations for NHCF - Haematology and Talbot Butler Ward may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 6, 2020
