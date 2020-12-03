|
|
|
WEBSTER Bryan Passed away in hospital on 22nd November 2020,
aged 88. Much loved husband of his late wife Mary, now reunited. Dear Dad to Sandra and Michelle. Father- in-Law, Pap and Great Pap.
Love always.
At Bryan's request donations for Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors in memory of Bryan's beloved late wife Mary, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 3, 2020