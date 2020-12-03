Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Bryan Webster Notice
WEBSTER Bryan Passed away in hospital on 22nd November 2020,
aged 88. Much loved husband of his late wife Mary, now reunited. Dear Dad to Sandra and Michelle. Father- in-Law, Pap and Great Pap.
Love always.
At Bryan's request donations for Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors in memory of Bryan's beloved late wife Mary, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 3, 2020
