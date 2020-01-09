|
CHRISTY Carol Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on
28th December 2019.
Much loved Wife of Pete, loving Mum of Lee and Mark. Devoted Nan of Jasmine, Elizabeth and Lily-Grace.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday 16th January at Moulton Parish Church followed by burial in Moulton Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020