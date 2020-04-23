|
|
|
Dr E Carol Hover Missionary Doctor in
Pakistan (1958-74) then child health and community Doctor in Northampton (1974 - 2002)
Passed away peacefully at home April 6th 2020.
She will be deeply missed
by her sister, Anne Lock,
her children, David, Meganne, Lizzy, Janet, and their families.
A memorial service will be held later in the year, post lockdown.
For those who wish to attend,
please send your contact details to [email protected]
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020