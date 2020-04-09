Home

Carol Lawrence

Carol Lawrence Notice
Lawrence Carol Ann
(Née Burns)
(Peebles) Passed away peacefully
at home on Sunday 5th April 2020
with her son and daughter at her side.
Loving daughter to Ann, mother to
Mark & Karen, nanny to Caitlin
and wife to the late Andy.

Due to the current restrictions
a private service will be held
on Monday 20th April
at Borders Crematorium.
A live webcast will be available
for those not able to attend,
for log in details please email [email protected]
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 9, 2020
