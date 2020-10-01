|
|
|
McLELLAN
CAROLYN
(Botterill) Carolyn Jane McLellan,
aged 74, passed away peacefully at home on
23rd September,
after a courageously fought
battle against illness.
Carolyn is remembered as a kind, thoughtful and selfless lady.
She leaves Husband Wilson,
Sister Pat and nieces and nephews
Debbie, James, Katy, and Nick.
No flowers but donations to an animal
please.
A private funeral service will be held at
St Columba, Collingtree Village
followed by a committal service at
The Counties Crematorium,
on Wednesday 7th October.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 1, 2020