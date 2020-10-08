|
|
|
Roberts Cecilia
' Tilly' Passed away peacefully on
30th September 2020
in NGH, aged 95.
A much loved wife of the late Eddie, mother to David and Peter, Nana
to Sara Louise, Georgina and Alex.
Rest in Peace - you will be much
missed and never forgotten.
A private funeral service will take place at The Cathedral of Our Lady
& St Thomas, Northampton on Wednesday 14th October at 10.30am.
Floral contributions via
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 8, 2020