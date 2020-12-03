|
|
|
Fowkes Christine Ann
(nee Cripps) Sadly passed away on November 17th, 2020 after a short but bravely borne illness.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother & sister,
she will be sorely missed by all those
who were blessed to know her.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in Mum's memory
are welcome to our local
Air Ambulance (N.W.A.A.) if desired
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton,
NN1 3ET 01604 639444, thank you. 'Chris, I'll see you in the morning.
Terry xx'
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 3, 2020