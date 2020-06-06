|
|
|
DAVIES Christopher It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher John Davies.
Cherished son of Avril and the
late Doug, beloved husband of Elaine,
loving and devoted father of Amy
and Tom, and adored grandfather
of Henry and Louis.
Chris passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 20th May 2020. He will be sorely missed and remembered with love by all of his family and friends.
A close family funeral will be held in
the coming weeks and a larger
gathering to celebrate Chris's life
will be held at a later date.
Flowers will be arranged by immediate family, but if you would like to make a donation in Chris's memory to the Prostate Cancer Research Centre, please send it to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue. Northampton, NN3 2JN,
Tel 01604 792222, https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2020