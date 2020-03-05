|
|
|
Teague Christopher It is with great sadness that we announce that Christopher Teague,
of Northwood Road, Abington, Northampton, passed away at the age of 81 on the 28th January 2020 at Northampton General Hospital.
Chris is survived by his son John, and grandsons Grady and Christy.
His funeral service will be held
at St Gregory the Great on
Thursday 12th March 2020 at 11:00am followed by burial at
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Chris, God bless and
may you rest in peace.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to
Hollowells Funeral Directors
01604 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020