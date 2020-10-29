|
|
|
GREATRIX Colin Sadly passed away on
15th October 2020,
aged 84 years.
Loving Dad, Pap and Great-Pap;
He will be greatly missed
by all who loved him.
A private service will be held on Wednesday 4th November at
11:00am at St Mary's Church,
Dallington followed by a burial
at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only. If you wish to
make a donation in memory of Colin, please send it directly to The Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL where it will benefit 'The Royal British Legion'.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 29, 2020