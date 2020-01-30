Home

WARD Colin Arthur Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on the 20th January 2020 aged 75 years.
Colin will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton on
Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 10.15am. Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Colin are welcome to The Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance. All enquiries please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street,
Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
