B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Cynthia Rose

Cynthia Rose Notice
ROSE Cynthia Sadly passed away
22nd May 2020.
Beloved wife of Don, cherished and loving mum to Susan, Janice, Julie and the late Steven.
Mum in Law to Chris, Mike, Graham and the late Mike.
Proud grandma to all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
She will be missed so much by us all.
Cynthia was laid to rest in Sywell Churchyard on 24th June.
Donations in her memory for
The Heart Foundation may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN. Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020
