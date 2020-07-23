Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Cyril Cheney

Cyril Cheney Notice
Cheney Cyril Henry Passed away peacefully at home on 13th July 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Beryl. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Private Interment will take place at
St Etheldreda's Church, Guilsborough. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired for Marie Curie may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 23, 2020
