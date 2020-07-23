|
Cheney Cyril Henry Passed away peacefully at home on 13th July 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Beryl. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Private Interment will take place at
St Etheldreda's Church, Guilsborough. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired for Marie Curie may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons,
Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 23, 2020