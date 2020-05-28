|
MURPHY Daniel
(Dan) Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital Monday 18th May 2020. Reunited with his childhood sweetheart the late Jennifer Murphy. Dan leaves his son Michael and daughter in law Claire, his son Danny and daughter in law Rachel, and his daughter Elizabeth. His grandchildren Shannon, Anya, Joe, and Andrew. Along with nieces and nephews in England, Ireland, and America.
We will miss your pearls of wisdom, your sideways glances and
big blue eyes.
God bless you Dad.
A family only graveside service will take place at Kingsthorpe Cemetery
on Friday 5th June. This is Dan and Jenny's 49th wedding anniversary.
We will celebrate Dads' life later in the year. We request a charitable donation to Cafod in lieu of flowers to be sent to the funeral home of Richard Finch and Sons, 77 Military Road, Northampton. NN1 3ET. Donate to The Dan Murphy Candlelight Fund and help others
in their memory. http://mycafod.force.com/candlelight
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 28, 2020