CLAYSON David Edward Of Brafield-on-the-Green, passed away 31st May 2020.
David was greatly loved by his wife Rita, daughters, grandchildren, family and friends.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Until Alzheimers sadly necessitated moving into residential care,
David had spent his whole life in Brafield and devoted his time and commitment to the Baptist chapel, parish council, bowling clubs and
his allotment. He had a kind word
and a smile for everyone.
"With the Lord forever"
Donations for Alzheimers Research UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton NN3 2JN
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 11, 2020