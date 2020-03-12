Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
David Holland Notice
HOLLAND David Passed away peacefully on 27th February 2020 after a short illness. Lovely husband to Kathleen, father to Jayne, Mark, Helena, grandfather to George and Sean and friend to many.
David will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at
St Mary's Church at 11:30am.
Family flowers only. Donations for
Brain Tumour Charity and Gayton Church Heritage Trust may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
