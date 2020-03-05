|
JACKSON David of Brixworth, passed away at home on 20th February 2020, aged 72 years. Husband of the late Susan, father of George and friend of many. Funeral Service at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, on Monday 16th March at 4.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020