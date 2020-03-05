Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for David Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Jackson

Notice Condolences

David Jackson Notice
JACKSON David of Brixworth, passed away at home on 20th February 2020, aged 72 years. Husband of the late Susan, father of George and friend of many. Funeral Service at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, on Monday 16th March at 4.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -