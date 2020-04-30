Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Moss

Notice Condolences

David Moss Notice
MOSS David Died at home,
aged 97 years,
on April 8th 2020.
Beloved husband of Doris,
Father of Mimi, Nigel and Phillip,
Grandfather to Jenny and Robert
and Great grandfather to Sam.
David worked as
Assistant Country Surveyor and
was active in the local tennis,
cricket and bridge clubs.
He will be sorely missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral takes place on
Monday 11th May in
Kingsthorpe at 12 noon.
Restricted to close family and friends.
No flowers please but
direct donations to Water Aid
will be welcome.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -