MOSS David Died at home,
aged 97 years,
on April 8th 2020.
Beloved husband of Doris,
Father of Mimi, Nigel and Phillip,
Grandfather to Jenny and Robert
and Great grandfather to Sam.
David worked as
Assistant Country Surveyor and
was active in the local tennis,
cricket and bridge clubs.
He will be sorely missed by
his family and friends.
The funeral takes place on
Monday 11th May in
Kingsthorpe at 12 noon.
Restricted to close family and friends.
No flowers please but
direct donations to Water Aid
will be welcome.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 30, 2020