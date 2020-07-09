|
Pitts David Leonard Passed away peacefully at home in East Hunsbury
on 29th June.
He lived all his 91 years in Northampton.
40 years teaching in local schools.
67 years married to Rosemary and many decades making music with
local choirs and bands.
He will be much missed by all his friends and especially his family.
Family flowers only.
Donations to
Brain Tumour Research via
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Thank you.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 9, 2020