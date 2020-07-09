Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Pitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Pitts

Notice Condolences

David Pitts Notice
Pitts David Leonard Passed away peacefully at home in East Hunsbury
on 29th June.
He lived all his 91 years in Northampton.
40 years teaching in local schools.
67 years married to Rosemary and many decades making music with
local choirs and bands.
He will be much missed by all his friends and especially his family.
Family flowers only.
Donations to
Brain Tumour Research via
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Thank you.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -