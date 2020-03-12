Home

David Ratcliffe

Notice Condolences

David Ratcliffe Notice
Ratcliffe David John Passed away peacefully on
7th March 2020, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Millicent, beloved father of
Sally and Royston, Ian and Sandy,
devoted grandfather of Zac, Brad, Kallum, Eddie and Ben and
a loving great grandfather.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Friday 27th March at 10.15am.
Family flowers only, donations for
The Tuberous Sclerosis Association
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
