|
|
|
RYAN David William Aged 83.
Dearly loved husband of Teresa, passed away at home on April 16th after a short illness.
Treasured father of Helen, Karen, Aidan and Robert; father-in-law of Glen
and Farrah; grandfather of Kathryn,
Abigail, Luke and Eleanor.
Because of present restrictions, the funeral is for the immediate family only.
Hopefully a celebration of David's
life will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only, but donations to Marie Curie or RSPB should be sent to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St. Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JF.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020