Woodhall David M CBE Chartered Town Planner, on 5th February aged 85.
Local government officer
for over 40 years.
Formerly Chief Executive,
Commission for the New Towns,
member of the Countryside Agency.
Will be missed by family, colleagues and friends. Private cremation followed by Service at 2pm on 2 March at
All Saints Church, Northampton.
No flowers, donations to the
Injured Jockeys Fund
and the Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
01604 792222
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020