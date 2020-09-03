Home

RICHARD FINCH AND SONS
77 MILITARY ROAD
NORTHAMPTON, Northamptonshire NN1 3ET
01604 639444
David Young Notice
Young David Dave passed away at home
on 31st August 2020, aged 82 years.
Now reunited with his beloved wife Doreen. Much loved Dad to Jackie
and Bob, and Pap to Ben and Aimee.
Will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.

A special thanks to Hannah at
Macmillan for all her help and support.

A private family service will be
held at Milton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to Richard Finch and Sons,
77 Military Road, Northampton.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 3, 2020
