Coe Denise Ellen
(nee Quinton) Sadly passed away at home on 31st August 2020.
Much loved wife to Roger,
Mum to Tracy and grandma to
Jordan, Daniel, Louisa, Kale & Theo,
Great grandma to Lily.
Denise will be greatly missed
by all of her family and friends.
"Night, night, God bless"
A private funeral service will be held
on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at St Matthews Church. People are welcome to join the family at the interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery
at 1.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations for Hospice at Home
and Marie Curie Cancer Care - Northampton may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 10, 2020