Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Coe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Coe

Notice Condolences

Denise Coe Notice
Coe Denise Ellen
(nee Quinton) Sadly passed away at home on 31st August 2020.
Much loved wife to Roger,
Mum to Tracy and grandma to
Jordan, Daniel, Louisa, Kale & Theo,
Great grandma to Lily.
Denise will be greatly missed
by all of her family and friends.
"Night, night, God bless"
A private funeral service will be held
on Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at St Matthews Church. People are welcome to join the family at the interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery
at 1.30pm. Family flowers only.
Donations for Hospice at Home
and Marie Curie Cancer Care - Northampton may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -