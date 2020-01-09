Home

Denise Green Notice
GREEN Denise Kathleen Passed away peacefully on
19th December 2019, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the
late James (Spinner).
A much loved mother, nan and grandma who will be sadly missed along life's way.
Lovingly remembered every day.
No longer in our life to share but in
our hearts you'll always be there.
The funeral service will take place at
Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel on
17th January 2020 at 12 o'clock followed by interment.
Flowers if desired c/o
S.E.Wilkinson & Son
Independent Funeral Directors
30 Groves Road,
Northampton NN1 3LQ
Tel 01604 637853.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
