|
|
|
Jackson Denise Sadly passed away on
2nd January 2020,
aged 72 years.
The Funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 28th January at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
If you wish to make a
donation in memory of Denise,
these can be sent directly
to Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
The family have requested
that bright colours are worn
on the day of the funeral as it is
a celebration of Denise's life.
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Barrack Road, Northampton,
NN1 3RL Tel: 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020