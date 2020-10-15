|
GREEN Dennis Passed away peacefully on September 26th, aged 96.
Dearest husband to Joy
for 71 years.
Father to Michael, Denise, Steven and Donna, and the late Kenneth.
Beloved pap to all his grandchildren.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday 20th October at 1:15pm.
Donations may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 15, 2020