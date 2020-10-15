Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
13:15
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Green

Notice Condolences

Dennis Green Notice
GREEN Dennis Passed away peacefully on September 26th, aged 96.
Dearest husband to Joy
for 71 years.
Father to Michael, Denise, Steven and Donna, and the late Kenneth.
Beloved pap to all his grandchildren.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday 20th October at 1:15pm.
Donations may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -