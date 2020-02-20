|
|
|
RIDEOUT Dennis Passed away peacefully at home on 16th February 2020 aged 93.
Sadly missed, Loved always.
Desmond, Julie, Linda and Roger
and their families.
The funeral service will be held at
1.15pm on Tuesday 3rd March at
The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for the
Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020