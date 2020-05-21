Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
13:00
outside Kingsthorpe Bowling Club
Service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
13:30
outside Sixfields Stadium
Service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
14:00
Northampton Crematorium
Derek Gardener Notice
GARDENER Derek Harper Passed away peacefully
on 11th May at his home
aged 88 years,
reunited with his beloved Audrey.
Much loved Dad to Ian, Neale and Samantha, loving Grandad to Stuart, Hannah, Olivia, Harry & Alice and
Great Grandad to Maisie, Mason, Harlan and Harper and in-laws
Lorna, Ian, Jenna & Chris.
He will be greatly missed by
all those who knew him.
To enable people to say their
goodbyes on the 5th June the
hearse will start from outside Kingsthorpe Bowling Club at 1.00pm and then outside Sixfields Stadium
at 1.30pm before going onto Northampton Crematorium at 2.00pm which is for family only due
to the current restrictions.
Please adhere to the social distancing measures at both venues.
Family flowers only, donations to the MS Society which may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN, Tel 01604 792222, https://Hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 21, 2020
