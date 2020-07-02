Home

Derrick Holden Notice
Holden Derrick Raymond Patrick Passed away unexpectedly on 24th June, 2020, aged 91.
Much loved husband of Glenys
for 55 years. A loving father to Andrew and Matthew and his daughter-in-law, Joanne. Proud and cherished grandad to George, Lucy, Arthur and Hugo.
A kind and calm Gentleman
of the Press.
You will be deeply missed.
Enquiries to Ann Bonham & Son, Funeral Directors, 71 St. Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JF.
Donations, if desired,
in Derrick's memory may be made to Save the Children.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020
