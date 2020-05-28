Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Russell

Notice Condolences

Diana Russell Notice
RUSSELL Diana Gerardine Thurston Peacefully on the
16 May, 2020, at the
Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House,
aged 98 years, of Old Hunstanton.
Loving mother of David, of Metairie,
LA, USA and of Richard (deceased)
and their families.
Due to the current situation there
will be a private family funeral.
Donations, if desired, for
Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Hunstanton) and British Red Cross, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.
Thornalley Funeral Services,
Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -