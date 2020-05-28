|
|
|
RUSSELL Diana Gerardine Thurston Peacefully on the
16 May, 2020, at the
Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House,
aged 98 years, of Old Hunstanton.
Loving mother of David, of Metairie,
LA, USA and of Richard (deceased)
and their families.
Due to the current situation there
will be a private family funeral.
Donations, if desired, for
Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Hunstanton) and British Red Cross, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.
Thornalley Funeral Services,
Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 28, 2020