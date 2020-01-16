Home

SMITH Diana Charlotte Passed away peacefully on
4th January 2020 , aged 82 years.
A loving Mother , much loved Granny and Great-Gran; she will be very sadly missed by all her family & friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 23rd January 2020, 12.00 Noon, in the Church of St Mary, Blakesley; followed by Committal
in the Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Diana payable to 'Blakesley Reading Room' may be left in the Church collection or sent c/o John Ward & Son Funeral Directors
17 High St., Daventry, NN11 4BG, Telephone 01327 300033.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
