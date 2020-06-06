Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Northampton
The Poplars, Barrack Rd
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3RL
01604 636 297
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolly O'Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolly O'Dell

Notice Condolences

Dolly O'Dell Notice
O'Dell Dolly Peacefully passed away
on Thursday 14th May,
having celebrated her
100th Birthday in January.
A loving Mum, Grandmother and
Great Grand Mother.
Dolly will be dearly missed
by all family and friends.
The funeral service will be taking
place at The Counties Crematorium
on Monday 8th June at 14:00pm.
During these times only close
relatives will be attending the service, but please if desired hold Dolly in
your thoughts and memories.
All enquires can be made to
Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton. 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -