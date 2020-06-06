|
|
|
O'Dell Dolly Peacefully passed away
on Thursday 14th May,
having celebrated her
100th Birthday in January.
A loving Mum, Grandmother and
Great Grand Mother.
Dolly will be dearly missed
by all family and friends.
The funeral service will be taking
place at The Counties Crematorium
on Monday 8th June at 14:00pm.
During these times only close
relatives will be attending the service, but please if desired hold Dolly in
your thoughts and memories.
All enquires can be made to
Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton. 01604 636297
