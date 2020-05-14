Home

Don Marsh Notice
MARSH Don Passed away peacefully on 29th April 2020 at Margaret's Rest Home, aged 92 years. Reunited with Pat. Much loved Dad of Stephen, Josie, Julie, Helen and Lisa. Loving Pap to Nathan, Heidi, Vicky, Leigh, Charley, Jay, Laura, Dane, Georgie, Robin, Thomas, Daniel, Jadie & Zac. Great Grandfather to all his Great Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Don for The British Heart Foundation may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 14, 2020
