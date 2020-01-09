Home

JEFFREYS Donovan (Retired Doctor)
Passed away peacefully on
21st December 2019,
aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Susan,
loving Father and Grandfather,
will be sadly missed.
Funeral service
Friday 10th January 2020 at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton, 11-00am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, for The Salvation Army
may be sent to the funeral home of Richard Finch and Sons,
77, Military Road,
Northampton. NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
