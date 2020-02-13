Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30
St. Mark's church
Kingsthorpe
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Milton Crematorium
Doreen Ambidge Notice
Ambidge Doreen Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hopital
on the 3rd February 2020. Aged 91.
Doreen's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 28th February 2020, 10.30am at St. Mark's church, Kingsthorpe followed by a committal at
Milton Crematorium. By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to
Warks & Northants
Air Ambulance may be sent to
The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020
