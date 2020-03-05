Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Davies

Notice Condolences

Doreen Davies Notice
DAVIES (nee Hobbs)
Doreen Passed peacefully away on February 22nd 2020 surrounded by her family.
Loving Mother of Robert,
Janet, Christine and Susan.
Mother-in-Law of Denise,
Stewart, Dave and Richard.
Grandmother of James, Jack,
Joshua, Nathan, Shaun, Bethany,
Luke, Andrew and Ben.
Great Grandmother of Jaiden,
Tommy, Ralphie and Bailey.
Miss you so much Mum and will be forever in our thoughts xxxx
Funeral Service Thursday 19th March at the Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, at 11:45am.
No flowers or donations by request.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -