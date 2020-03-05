|
DAVIES (nee Hobbs)
Doreen Passed peacefully away on February 22nd 2020 surrounded by her family.
Loving Mother of Robert,
Janet, Christine and Susan.
Mother-in-Law of Denise,
Stewart, Dave and Richard.
Grandmother of James, Jack,
Joshua, Nathan, Shaun, Bethany,
Luke, Andrew and Ben.
Great Grandmother of Jaiden,
Tommy, Ralphie and Bailey.
Miss you so much Mum and will be forever in our thoughts xxxx
Funeral Service Thursday 19th March at the Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, at 11:45am.
No flowers or donations by request.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020