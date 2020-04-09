|
Doughty Doreen
(née Holmes) Formerly of Kislingbury
and Moulton.
Doreen, passed away peacefully on
5th April 2020 at Polebrook
Nursing Home, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of Fred, mother of Lynda and husband Peter. A grandmother and great grandmother.
Donations for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance in memory of Doreen may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel: 01604 792222.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 9, 2020