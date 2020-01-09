Home

Doreen Douglas

Doreen Douglas Notice
DOUGLAS Doreen Lillian
(Née Brawn) Gained her angel wings on 18th December 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Denis and mum to the late Stuart, now reunited.
Loved and sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Doreen's funeral service will be held on Tuesday 14th January at St Peter's and St Paul's Church, Moulton at 11am.
Everyone welcome, flowers may be sent to Kevin Matthews, Balmoral Road, Northampton.
Thank you to all staff at Ashurst Mews for looking after Mum.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
